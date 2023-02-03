SAN DIEGO – A man who was riding a skateboard died Friday after colliding with a trolley in the Mission Hills area, according to San Diego police.

The crash took place at the intersection of Noell and Kurtz streets, sometime after 1 p.m.

Two men who were approximately in their 30s were traveling southwest on Noell street, one of them on a bicycle and the other on a skateboard, police said.

For unknown reasons, the skateboarder crashed with the trolley while the arms at the trolley crossing were down.

The bicyclist was not injured during the incident.