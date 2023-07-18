Crews work on a sinkhole along SR-67 through Lakeside and Ramona on July 18, 2023. (SkyFOX)

SAN DIEGO — All northbound lanes on a stretch of State Route 67 through Lakeside and Ramona have been closed to traffic after a sinkhole was discovered, Caltrans announced.

The sinkhole, approximately six feet deep, was discovered under the northbound lanes around 3 a.m. during scheduled paving operations, according to the transit agency. It is believed to have been a result of underground runoff from the winter storms earlier this year.

Caltrans construction crews closed all northbound lanes from Slaughterhouse Canyon Road to just south of Foster Truck Trail for emergency repair work to the sinkhole. All traffic has been routed to the southbound lanes with one-way traffic control.

The lanes are anticipated to remain closed through Wednesday, Caltrans said, although an exact time of completion is not known.

Caltrans reminds motorists headed in that direction to be alert when traveling through the work zone area and to watch for highway workers or moving construction equipment.

For real-time traffic information including traffic speed, lane and road closures due to construction and maintenance activities, motorists can visit Caltrans’ QuickMap. Drivers can also visit Caltrans on Twitter for up-to-date information.

The construction schedule is subject to change due to weather conditions, traffic incidents, or other construction-related reasons.