SAN DIEGO — A large sinkhole in the Cardiff neighborhood of Encinitas opened late Sunday due to the recent rain, prompting road closures in the area.

The ground gave way around Lake Drive, south of Birmingham Drive. The two-lane street was shut down between Sea Village Way and Wales Drive over the weekend.

A detour has been set up by responding crews to the sinkhole, redirecting drivers at Wales Drive and Crest Drive.

Crews ask that drivers stay clear of the area today while repairs are being finished.

The City of Encinitas has not yet given an estimated time of completion for the road repairs.