EL CAJON, Calif. — A sinkhole in an El Cajon residential area has prompted a road closure that will last through Monday, police officials announced in a tweet.

The sinkhole formed Saturday night near 700 Mundy Terrace, according to El Cajon police. The road from 740 Mundy Terrace to Wyatt Place has been closed for repairs.

El Cajon police, Public Works and Helix Water are currently on scene working to make restore the road.

In a separate tweet at 8:12 p.m., El Cajon police said the road will remain closed to vehicle traffic until Monday. Authorities said residents will still be able to walk to and from their homes while crews work on the road.

Authorities are advising the public to stay clear of the area while crews work to fill the hole.

This comes after multiple sinkholes opened across the county due to extensive rains sweeping across the region, including several in North County that prompted evacuations of a mobile home park.

It is unclear if the weather earlier this week contributed to the sinkhole forming.