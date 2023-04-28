SAN DIEGO — Over the next few weeks, the City of San Diego will be resurfacing streets in and around the communities of Tierrasanta, Scripps Miramar Ranch, La Jolla and University City.

A substance called slurry seal will be used for the project, which the city said is a pavement preservation method consisting of asphalt emulsion, sand and rock. This seal extends the life of the roadway.

The city says winter storms delayed road repairs and maintenance, but recent weather conditions have allowed field crews to continue that work.

“With the rainy weather behind us, we’re going full bore and have a bunch of slurry seal project running currently and these projects typically resurface more than 30 miles of road,” said Anthony Santacroce, a spokesperson with the City of San Diego.

The resurfacing project started the week of April 24 in La Jolla.

“Slurry seal benefits everybody by providing smoother, safer roads with less cracks,” Santacroce said. “So our program ensures that our roads are not only resurfaced, but also maintained.”

The resurfacing projects is expected to be completed in 12 weeks.