EL CAJON, Calif. — Multiple arrests and the recovery of two stolen vehicles transpired this week with the use of license plate-reading cameras in El Cajon.

That’s according to the El Cajon Police Department who detailed the occurrences in a news release Thursday. Here’s a break down of those crimes and how they were thwarted:

Monday, Aug. 21

ECPD says officers received a “Flock Safety alert” around 10 a.m. which detected a vehicle that had been reported stolen. Officers responded to the 700 block of Jamacha Road and located the stolen vehicle, which was a U-Haul van. Police say two men were detained for possessing the stolen van, but were not charged at this time. The van was returned to U-Haul.

Tuesday, Aug. 22

ECPD says officers received a “Flock Safety alert” around 7 a.m. alerting to a vehicle possessed by an individual with a felony warrant. The vehicle was located by officers in the parking lot of Target at 250 Broadway. At that time, officers detained the driver of the vehicle — 31-year-old Joshua Martin — who police say had a felony warrant from San Bernardino County for false imprisonment.

Wednesday, Aug. 23

ECPD says officers received a “Flock Safety alert” around 12: 30 p.m. detecting another stolen vehicle — a U-Haul pickup truck. Shortly after, officers located the vehicle in the Pep Boys parking lot at 201 Jamacha Road. Police say the occupant — 53-year-old Robert Bliss — was arrested at the scene.

ECPD says the automated license plate reading cameras, which were approved by San Diego city officials earlier this month, served as an instrumental tool in these cases. Forty of these surveillance cameras have since been deployed in El Cajon.

Anyone with additional information regarding this incident is encouraged to contact ECPD at 619-579-3311, or call Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.