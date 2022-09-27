SAN DIEGO — A semi-truck trailer hauling trash caught fire Tuesday, prompting road closures as crews worked to put out the flames, San Diego Fire-Rescue Department confirmed.

The fire started just before 12 p.m. near Miramar Road and Camino Santa Fe when the driver of a semi-truck on the way to dump a trailer full of trash at the Miramar Landfill noticed smoke coming from the trailer.

The driver was able to pull over, detach the truck from the trailer and drive the truck away, but the trailer was destroyed by the blaze, SDFD said.

Crews were working to cool the trailer and put out the burning trash, SDFD Media Services Manager Mónica Muñoz said. A hazmat team has also been called out to the scene.

Westbound Miramar Road will be closed between Commerce Avenue and Camino Santa Fe while fire crews work to put out the blaze. Eastbound lanes of Miramar Road were closed for a short time but have since reopened.

There were no reports of injuries from the fire and the cause of what started it is still under investigation.