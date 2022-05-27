SAN DIEGO — Several lanes were closed on a South Bay freeway Friday after a semi truck carrying lumber spilled it’s load, causing heavy traffic.

At approximately 12:43 p.m. a big rig’s lumber load was dropped from the truck’s bed onto several eastbound lanes of State Route 905 near La Media Road in Otay Mesa, according to California Highway Patrol logs.

A Sig-Alert was issued and the three left-hand lanes were closed as of 1:50 p.m. Crews were working to clear the wood from the freeway. Only a single right-hand lane is open at this time.

The cause of what led to the lumber to fall off the truck has not yet been determined. CHP reported that there were no injuries.

This is a developing story. Check back for more updates.