SAN DIEGO — A UPS Store corporate building suffered significant damage early Tuesday morning after a semi-truck plowed into it.

The crash happened just after 2 a.m. when a semi-truck crashed into The UPS Store Corporate Headquarters building near Pacific Heights Boulevard and Cornerstone Court in Sorrento Valley, San Diego Fire-Rescue confirmed.

A fire hydrant was sheared, causing a large water geyser, and an SDGE electrical box was knocked over in the process.

The semi-truck was unoccupied when crews arrived at the scene of the crash, SDFD Batallion Chief Chris Sovay said.

San Diego Police Department is investigating the circumstances of what happened and if anyone was driving the truck or if a mechanical failure led to the crash.

FOX 5 has learned the semi truck belongs to a company called Perry Electric.

A structural engineer will need to investigate the integrity of the building before anyone is allowed back inside.

There were no injuries reported from the crash, Sovay said.