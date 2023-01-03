Editor’s note: This story has been updated to correct the name of the highway where the crash occurred.

SAN DIEGO — A crash involving a semi-truck Tuesday caused crews to shut down several freeway lanes near Mission Valley.

The crash happened shortly before 12 p.m. on northbound Interstate 15, near Interstate 8, Caltrans said in a tweet.

A Sig Alert was issued, closing all northbound lanes of I-15 at I-8 due to the crash.

All lanes were reopened around 2:20 p.m., according to a Caltrans tweet.

The collision involved an Amazon semi-truck and several other vehicles, according to the California Highway Patrol Traffic Incident Information Page.

It was not immediately known if anyone was injured in the crash.