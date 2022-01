EL CAJON, Calif. — One person died Tuesday in a semi-truck crash in El Cajon, forcing two lanes to close on Interstate 8, according to California Highway Patrol’s log.

Authorities confirmed one fatality in the crash that was reported around 2:54 p.m. in Flinn Springs, but did not specify who died in the collision and what vehicle/vehicles were involved. Caltrans San Diego said the two left lanes on I-8 east of Dunbar Lane were blocked.

EB I-8 east of Dunbar Lane, left two lanes blocked due to a traffic collision involving a semi-truck. pic.twitter.com/pIoJrv1L94 — Caltrans San Diego (@SDCaltrans) January 4, 2022

Check back for updates on this developing story.