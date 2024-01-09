SAN DIEGO — A missed red light escalated into a pursuit early Tuesday morning, ending in a crash in San Diego’s Allied Gardens neighborhood that sent at least one person to the hospital.

Around 3:30 a.m., officers from the San Diego Police Department’s Eastern Division saw the driver of a SUV run a red light at an intersection in the Grantville area, the department said. Officers on the scene then attempted a traffic stop, but the driver reportedly did not yield.

Authorities initiated a pursuit of the SUV, following the driver to Allied Gardens. At one point during the chase, the driver of the SUV drove on the wrong side of the road, according to SDPD.

The pursuit ended after the vehicle crashed into another vehicle near the intersection of Waring Road and Zion Avenue. It is unknown if the second vehicle involved was parked or driving on the roadway.

At least one person sustained injuries in the crash and was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment. Authorities could not confirm whether the individual injured was in the suspect vehicle or the one it crashed into.

According to SDPD, two suspects were taken into custody as a result of the crash, including a 16-year-old boy. Their identities have not been disclosed.

No additional details were immediately available about the incident.