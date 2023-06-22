SAN DIEGO—The debate over smart surveillance street lights and license plate readers in the city of San Diego is heating up again.

The San Diego Privacy Advisory Board voted unanimously to push the plan forward to the city council. The plan would make San Diego the largest city to use street lights with license plate readers.

But some are worried about privacy.

“Put the cameras away. Who watches who?” said community members at the meeting.

Community members expressed their opposition to more surveillance technology potentially hitting the streets of San Diego.

“Our biggest concern is this money should be going to our communities not towards cameras and surveillance,” said Stacey Uy with Asian Solidarity Collective. “We all know it’s not cameras that keep us safe. It’s youth drop-in centers. It’s community health centers. It’s mental health services. We need so much more than just cameras.”

Smart street lights have been installed throughout the city but are not currently in use. The city cut access to 3,000 of them back in 2020 after public outcry over privacy concerns.

“There are numerous problems with smart street lights and how it disproportionally impacts those of us in communities of color. I can speak to it directly where I live, for example, I can not leave my house, without having to pass by a smart street light,” said another community member at the meeting.

But San Diego police is requesting to reactivate 500 smart streetlights that capture images and data in the city for police investigations. Police also want to add automated license plate readers for investigative purposes.

“There was a shooting over the weekend in Liberty Station and so the District Attorney’s office wrote a warrant to compel us to produce eight smart street lights. I’ll refer to them as the generation one street lights in support of an investigation of that homicide,” said Lt. Charles Lara with the San Diego Police Department.

Officers say this technology would help investigate felony crimes, find missing people and help officer respond to critical calls.

“The fact that the district attorney’s office is seeking a warrant and obtained probable cause to obtain that warrant in support of prosecuting and finding justice for a victim shows that these cameras are effective,” Lara said.

SDPD says the next step is to bring the plan before the city’s Public Safety Subcommittee in July before it can go to the city council for approval.