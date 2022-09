SAN DIEGO — An officer with the San Diego Police Department was injured Monday after his vehicle was hit by a suspected DUI driver, SDPD said.

The crash happened around 1 a.m. on Labor Day when the officer’s patrol vehicle was rear-ended near the 9600 block of Friars Road.

The driver who hit the officer’s vehicle was evaluated at the scene and then arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence, according to SDPD.

The officer was taken to a hospital to treatment for minor injuries.