SAN DIEGO — A San Diego Police Department officer riding a motorcycle was struck by a vehicle Thursday in the Pacific Beach area, authorities said.

The crash occurred at Garnet Avenue and Kendall Street, the SDPD watch commander confirmed with FOX 5 at 3:45 p.m.

According to police, the officer was on his motorcycle when he was hit from behind by the vehicle.

The officer was conscious and breathing, but taken to a hospital, law enforcement said.

The driver of the car that hit the officer remained on scene, per authorities.

