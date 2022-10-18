SAN DIEGO – Friar fans will soon flock downtown as the Padres take on the Phillies at home for game one of the National League Championship Series.

With even more fans than San Diego saw Friday and Saturday closing out the National League Division series, both security and transportation have ramped up near Petco Park.

The San Diego Police Department says they are doubling their footprint near the park and at the gas lamp quarter through increasing the number of officers, police dogs and SWAT team members.

“We had close to 100,000 people inside the Gaslamp District,” said SDPD Special Events Lt., Ricky Radasa.

Lt. Radasa says his team has been gearing up for a repeat of the electricity following Friday and Saturday’s massive upset as the Padres kick off game one of the NLCS against the Phillies.



“For instance, on Friday and Saturday it’s the busiest I’ve ever seen at the Gaslamp in 15 years,” Lt. Radasa said.

Meanwhile, the San Diego Metropolitan Transit Service is speeding up their services.



“It’s exciting. We’re here again. That’s what we really like to see, taking more people to the ball game,” said MTS Director of Marketing and Communications Mark Olson.

With last weekend’s game, MTS transit services carried roughly 10,000 friar fans, an even larger crowd is expected to line up at their stops Tuesday and Wednesday.



“We carried a lot of people during this last homestand. It was great to see so many people come out and use the trolley. Normally for a Padres game we carry between 5,000 to 6,0000,” Olson said.

Rides will be running every 15 minutes from South Bay, East County, Mission Valley and Old Town, making for a fast and inexpensive route to and from the game.

San Diego PD will also ramp up their special event traffic controllers to help navigate busy roads as fans inch toward the ballpark. As usual, Tony Gwynn Dr. and parts of Imperial Ave. will be blocked off through Wednesday.

“We have a large footprint in special event traffic controllers, especially as we’re trying to help the ingress and egress of parking, getting people out. Lot of the lights are going to be on flash, so we’ll have operators directing traffic trying to get people out of there,” Lt. Radasa said.