SAN DIEGO (CNS) – Two people suffered serious injuries Monday morning when a white Ford SUV hit a scooter then fled the scene, authorities said.

The crash occurred at 4:07 a.m. in the area of Market and 13th streets in downtown San Diego, according to a watch commander at the San Diego Police Department.

Paramedics rushed the victims to an area hospital, she said.

The SUV may have sustained some front-end damage, according to sources at the scene.

