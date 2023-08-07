SAN DIEGO — A 29-year-old man riding a scooter collided into a trolley train in the Logan Heights neighborhood Monday, law enforcement said.

The crash occurred around 3:06 p.m. at 3100 Commercial Street, Officer Robert Heims with the San Diego Police Department said in a news release.

Authorities say the man was riding a 2016 Vespa scooter eastbound on Commercial Street when for unknown reasons he lost control of the Vespa and hit the back of a trolley traveling westbound on Commercial Street.

The man was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, police confirmed.

Alcohol was not a factor in the collision.

Anyone with information related to the above incident is encouraged to call the listed

Command handling the investigation or Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.