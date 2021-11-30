Scooter rider hurt in hit-and-run in Linda Vista

SAN DIEGO (CNS) – A man riding a scooter suffered injuries after a sedan struck him and the driver fled in Linda Vista, police said Tuesday.

A 38-year-old man was riding a scooter in the northbound bike lane on the 6900 block of Linda Vista Road when a black Cadillac sedan veered to the right and struck him around 2:30 p.m. Monday, according to the San Diego Police Department.

The man suffered a broken nose, fractured shoulder and cuts on his face, police report.

The driver fled the scene. No other description of the vehicle or driver was released.

No other information was released. The SDPD Traffic Division was investigating the accident.

