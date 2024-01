SAN DIEGO — A man riding a scooter was killed in a vehicle crash Tuesday in the Midway District, authorities said.

The collision occurred around 6:59 p.m. at the intersection of Midway Dr., Sports Arena Blvd. and West Point Loma Blvd., the San Diego Police Department confirmed to FOX 5.

Police say the scooter rider died at the scene, while the driver of the car remained at the location.

Authorities have closed off the intersection at this time.

Check back for updates on this developing story.