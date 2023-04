CHULA VISTA, Calif. — A school bus was involved in a crash Tuesday in the Chula Vista area.

Around 5 p.m., SkyFOX captured video over East Palomar St and Heritage Road where the bus could be seen on the side of the road after colliding into what appears to be two trees.

At least one child and a driver were on board, but it is unknown of their status at this time, according to Chula Vista police.

Check back for updates on this developing story.