SAN DIEGO — The San Diego Association of Governments (SANDAG) is receiving nearly $7 million in state and federal funding for safer streets. The agency got the notice of the funding at the same time Transit Equity Day, in honor of civil rights leader Rosa Parks’ birthday, comes around.

SANDAG’s projects will look to make commuting safer, whether driving, walking or using the transit system.

“Traffic fatalities have been on the rise across the nation and we are no exception in San Diego County,” said Antoinette Meier, the senior direction regional planning for SANDAG.

Big investments are on the way for San Diego County streets. SANDAG is receiving $2.5 million in federal funding from the Safe Streets and Roads for All (SS4A) Grant Program to create an action plan for safer streets.

The agency will identify the most dangerous roads in the region, assess what is causing the accidents, then figuring out the right projects.

SANDAG’s University Bikeway Project received $4.2 million from Governor Gavin Newsom. The agency will create bikeways, safer sidewalks, new enhanced transit stops along University Avenue for three miles from City Heights to La Mesa.

“Whether or not you own a car, you should be able to access school, jobs, health care, recreational opportunities,” Meier said.

North County Transit District (NCTD) is also highlighting equity. NCTD is commemorating the birthday of civil rights leader Rosa Parks. In Parks’ historic efforts for equitable transportation the district is offering free transportation on all their modes, all day on Saturday for Transit Equity Day.

Transit Equity Day is recognized by transportation districts nationwide.

Chris Orlando, the Chief Planning and Communications Officer for NCTD, said “the act of a civil rights icon just shows what the bold move of one person can do, and the thing that it can set in motion. Recognizing Transit Equity Day on Rosa Parks’ birthday is a great way to remind everyone not only the importance of transit but standing up for what’s right.”