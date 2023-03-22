SAN DIEGO — Some roads are still closed Wednesday as minor flooding is expected.

The conditions are improving, however, considering that the area just experienced major flooding Tuesday.

The San Diego River has flooded part of Fashion Valley Road. Vehicles are having to take a detour.

According to the National Weather Service, the San Diego River was measuring around 9 feet Wednesday. Levels at 11.3 feet are considered flood stage.

Last night, the river was expected to rise above the flood stage and crest at 11.4 feet. As a result, low water crossings near river in Mission Valley remained closed and under

water.

This is an update from the City of San Diego on Roads that are impacted as of Wednesday morning:

La Media & Airway — closed due to flooding.

— closed due to flooding. Sorrento Valley Road & Carmel Mountain Road — closed due to flooding. Staff will be pumping down today and opening street.

Mission Valley San Diego River locations

San Diego Mission Road — open/no issues

— open/no issues Ward Road — open/no issues

— open/no issues Qualcomm Way- — open/no issues

— open/no issues Camino De La Reina — closed/no issues

— closed/no issues Mission Center Road — closed/no issues

— closed/no issues Camino Del Este — open/no issues

— open/no issues Avenida Del Rio — closed/no issues

— closed/no issues Fashion Valley — closed/no issues

— closed/no issues Camino Arroyo — open/no issues

The Fashion Valley Transit Center is open, however, buses are having to take a slight detour.

A flood watch remains in effect until early Thursday afternoon.