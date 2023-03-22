SAN DIEGO — Some roads are still closed Wednesday as minor flooding is expected.
The conditions are improving, however, considering that the area just experienced major flooding Tuesday.
The San Diego River has flooded part of Fashion Valley Road. Vehicles are having to take a detour.
According to the National Weather Service, the San Diego River was measuring around 9 feet Wednesday. Levels at 11.3 feet are considered flood stage.
Last night, the river was expected to rise above the flood stage and crest at 11.4 feet. As a result, low water crossings near river in Mission Valley remained closed and under
water.
This is an update from the City of San Diego on Roads that are impacted as of Wednesday morning:
- La Media & Airway — closed due to flooding.
- Sorrento Valley Road & Carmel Mountain Road — closed due to flooding. Staff will be pumping down today and opening street.
Mission Valley San Diego River locations
- San Diego Mission Road — open/no issues
- Ward Road — open/no issues
- Qualcomm Way- — open/no issues
- Camino De La Reina — closed/no issues
- Mission Center Road — closed/no issues
- Camino Del Este — open/no issues
- Avenida Del Rio — closed/no issues
- Fashion Valley — closed/no issues
- Camino Arroyo — open/no issues
The Fashion Valley Transit Center is open, however, buses are having to take a slight detour.
A flood watch remains in effect until early Thursday afternoon.