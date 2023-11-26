SAN DIEGO — Finding a parking spot in San Diego can be challenging and also pricey.

According to a new study, America’s Finest City has the worst parking availability in the country and is among the most expensive for monthly parking.

With the high cost of living between rent, housing, groceries and healthcare, researchers at car subscription company FINN compared the most populated cities in the U.S. to determine which spots are breaking the bank and causing headaches for drivers.

FINN used Spot Hero to take the lowest price of monthly parking for each city, removing any cities that didn’t have parking available or less than two parking options. For the starting date, FINN used Oct. 1, 2023.

Researchers then used the filters for each city to note down the available parking amenities for each of the vehicle parks. From there, they counted the number of “excellent” rated vehicle parks in each city. Vehicle parks considered had 4.5 stars and higher, and had more than 50 reviews.

FINN then took the total area of each city using World Population Review, which allowed the researchers to calculate the number of “excellent” rated vehicle parks per square mile.

Each city was given a normalized score out of 10, based on how they performed on each factor and then FINN ranked them on that score.

Based on this study, San Diego is considered to be the worst city for parking availability with a score of 0.66 out of 10. Forth Worth, Texas followed as second worst with a score of 1.27, and in third came Long Beach, California with a comparable 1.27 rating.

Here’s a look at the 10 worst cities for parking, according to FINN:

When it comes to monthly parking affordability, San Diego was ranked sixth most expensive in the U.S. with the cheapest monthly parking option costing $200.

Here’s a look at the 10 U.S. cities with the most expensive parking in the country, based on this study:

This may comes as no surprise to San Diegans who may find themselves reaching deep into their pockets to afford parking, while also knowing it may take some time to find a spot.