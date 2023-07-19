SAN DIEGO — The City of San Diego Public Safety Committee voted three to one to move forward with seeking surveillance technology with smart streetlight cameras and automated license plate readers.

The vote came after more than three hours of discussion and dozens of public comments.

Several community members said they believe the technology will infringe on their privacy rights, especially for people of color.

Those community members also said they fear being over-surveillance and targeted because of their background.

Some community members told the committee they want the technology to help solve crime faster and bring closure to victims.

The first 500 planned locations for the smart streetlights are located in each city district.

Click here to see SDPD proposed smart streetlight camera location.

SDPD said they do not use their technology in a discriminatory way or to target people based on age, skin color or ethnicity.

The license plate readers and streetlight cameras do not have facial recognition or audio technology.

The City of San Diego will exclusively own the data from the cameras and will not share the information.

The data will not be monitored in real-time, only when a crime is reported. Police said the license plate data will be deleted after 30 days, while the streetlight footage will be overwritten after 15 days.

The public safety committee expressed the necessity of streetlight cameras and license plate readers when it comes to assisting police. However, the issue remains divisive between San Diegans.

“Anyone adverse to smart streetlights and license plate readers is either endorsing criminal activity or has failed to do their research to truly understand, how, when where and why this technology is used. Please vote YES,” said Catherine Douglass, with the La Jolla Town Council Safety Committee.

“I have no freedom of movement. SDPD can track my entire day with smart streetlights. The right to privacy is a universal human right. Communities of color have longed been survelleyed by law enforcement and had this right violated,” said Erin Tsurumoto Grassi, the policy director of Alliance San Diego.

This is the first step for this technology. The full city council will discuss surveillance technology. The council also encourages community input on proposed locations.