SAN DIEGO — A domestic violence suspect is in custody after a vehicle chase that went through several San Diego neighborhoods, police said.

The pursuit started at 4:07 p.m. at 6600 Vista Del Mar in La Jolla, the San Diego Police Department watch commander told FOX 5.

Around 4:15 p.m., SkyFOX was over the chase. The suspect was seen making their way onto the Interstate 5 freeway, through downtown San Diego and along state Route 94.

While on SR-94, the suspect got out of their vehicle and crossed the highway before police took them down.

The suspect is now in police custody.

