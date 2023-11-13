SAN DIEGO — San Diego police are investigating after a car crashed into a Cricket Wireless store in Otay Mesa early Monday, leaving one person dead.

Around 4:11 a.m., authorities were alerted to the collision involving a structure at the corner of Coronado Avenue and Beyer Boulevard, just east of the Interstate 5.

For reasons unknown, a Toyota sedan veered off the road and up over the sidewalk, coming to a rest after going through the side of the Cricket store.

The driver of the vehicle was pronounced dead at the scene, San Diego police confirmed. It is unknown if any other individuals were in the car at the time of the crash.

The store suffered significant damage to the side of the building as a result of the crash, but a cost estimate has not been determined.

“This is literally the part where we’re standing behind the counter,” Monica Cordero, manager at the store, told FOX 5 of where on the building the crash impacted. She added that this type of incident is unlike anything the workers at the store have dealt with.

The store will be temporarily closed as they work to patch up the hole left by the car on the side of the building

Road closures along eastbound Coronado Avenue and Beyer Boulevard were in place for several hours near the site of the crash for SDPD’s on-scene investigation. As of 9 a.m., all roads had been reopened.

No other details about the crash were immediately available. An investigation into the crash remains ongoing.