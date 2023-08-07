MERCED COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A 65-year-old man from San Ysidro died after the pickup truck he was driving overturned multiple times Saturday night, according to the California Highway Patrol.

CHP says around 11:56 p.m., units responded to the crash site just south of Merced and found a 2004 Chevrolet Silverado Pickup that truck had overturned multiple times and had major rollover damage.

Investigators say the driver was pinned in the vehicle as emergency personnel attempted to get him out.

According to a witness, the pickup truck was traveling northbound on Highway 99, north of Plainsburg Road around 55 mph, and was swerving from side to side.

The pickup truck traveled off the east shoulder of Highway 99 and collided with a wood/metal sign and then a chain link fence.

CHP officers say the truck then began to roll over multiple times coming to rest on Silveira Way, north of Plainsburg Road. The 65-year-old man died at the crash scene. The cause of the traffic crash is still under investigation.

It is unknown if drugs and/or alcohol are a contributing factor to this traffic crash. The driver was wearing a lap and shoulder-type seatbelt at the time of the crash, CHP says.