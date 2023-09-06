Caltrans has scheduled two 56-hour weekend closures along Interstate 5 to repair the bridge deck over state Route 163 in downtown San Diego. (KSWB)

SAN DIEGO — Flying out of town between Sept. 8 and 11? The San Diego International Airport says you should plan ahead.

Airport officials Wednesday reminded travelers of an upcoming project on southbound Interstate 5 that could impact your commute to the airport.

The closure will begin on Friday, Sept. 8 at 9 p.m. and run through Monday at 5 a.m. Caltrans will divert traffic onto eastbound I-8, where they can get to the airport by taking southbound State Route 163.

You can find a map of the closure and alternate routes below:

Closure and detour for the southbound I-5 emergency bridge repair. (Courtesy of Caltrans)

For those heading to the airport from service streets that are south of I-8, one lane of southbound I-5 will remain open, but it will only be accessible from on-ramps south of I-8 for limited local and airport traffic, officials said.

SAN is urging travelers to plan ahead for possible traffic congestion and delays by allowing yourself more than two hours before your flight departure time.

Airport officials also recommend using public transportation for your flight by using the free shuttle from the Old Town Transit Center to the airport or taking the MTS 992 bus from the Santa Fe Transit Station.

Another closure is expected for the northbound side of I-5 starting on Sept. 29 that will start at SR-15 and will also only have one lane available for limited local traffic.

Caltrans say the closures are being done to repair the bridge deck over SR-163 in downtown San Diego.