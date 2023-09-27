SAN DIEGO –For those traveling to and from the San Diego International Airport this weekend, traffic delays should be anticipated.

Northbound traffic lanes on Interstate 5 will be reduced north of State Route 15 for Caltrans work from 9 p.m. Sept. 29 until 5 a.m. Oct. 2. Six miles of the freeway will be squeezed into one lane.

Officials at SAN are encouraging travelers to plan ahead. They are advising flyers to allow more than two hours before your flight departs to allow for potential traffic congestion and delays.

Here are some key details to know about this scheduled closure:

— Alternative routes during this timeframe for drivers coming to SAN from the south include taking SR-15 or Interstate 805 to Interstate 8 west and then I-5 south.

— One northbound I-5 lane will remain accessible for limited local and airport traffic.

— I-5 north will be accessible from SR-75 east and the 19th Street, B Street/Pershing drive on-ramps.

— The on-ramps at F Street and SR-94 west will be closed to limit vehicle traffic.

For real-time traffic information including traffic speed, lane and road closures due to construction and maintenance activities, motorists can visit Caltrans’ QuickMap. Drivers can also visit Caltrans on X, formerly known as Twitter, for up-to-date information.

California Highway Patrol officials will be out enforcing strict traffic compliance.

This weekend’s closure comes about two weeks after Caltrans crews shutdown southbound I-5 lanes for the first segment of the repairs to the SR-163 overpass.