SAN DIEGO — It is fireworks at the pumps for travelers as gas prices are lower ahead of the Fourth of July weekend.

As of June 29, the average price of self-serve regular gasoline in San Diego is $4.87, which is three cents lower than last week, two cents lower than last month and $1.39 lower than last year, according to the Auto Club’s Weekend Gas Watch.

Just north of San Diego, the American Automobile Association report shows Los Angeles-Long Beach area’s average price of gas is two cents higher than San Diego while the state as a whole is at $4.83.

However, nationally the price of gas is even cheaper at $3.55, which is also three cents lower than a week ago, per AAA.

“Local holiday travelers will be paying nearly $1.50 a gallon less than this time last year as they fill up for their trips,” Auto Club spokesperson Doug Shupe said. “Travelers can make sure they are not overpaying for fuel by using a tool such as the free AAA Mobile app to shop around virtually for the lowest gas price near them.”

Some tips the Auto Club advises drivers to keep in mind for saving money on gas includes using tires that are properly maintained and inflated to the correct level, avoiding “jackrabbit” starts and hard accelerations, slow down and drive the the speed limit, using cruise control on the highway to help maintain a constant speed and save fuel, among others.