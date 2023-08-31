SAN DIEGO — San Diego drivers, get ready for the highest gas prices ever for the Labor Day weekend, according to the American Automobile Association (AAA).

The average price of self-serve regular gasoline in San Diego is the same as the Los Angeles-Long Beach area at $5.37, per AAA. San Diego’s gas prices are two cents higher than last week, 31 cents higher than last month and 14 cents higher than last year, officials said.

This week, California’s average price of gasoline is seven cents less than San Diego’s average and $1.47 more than the average national price, per AAA.

Auto Club of California spokesperson Doug Shupe claims Los Angeles wholesale gas prices, which are still at their highest levels since November 2022, will have to drop significantly to provide enough room for pump prices to drop below $5 a gallon.

“However, the Auto Club still expects an increase in Labor Day travel over last year because of a four percent increase in overall AAA Travel bookings and a 44 percent increase in international bookings compared to last year’s holiday weekend,” Shupe said.

Some gas-saving tips AAA recommends include making sure tires are inflated to the correct level, avoiding “jackrabbit” starts and hard accelerations, slowing down and driving the speed limit, using cruise control on the highway to help maintain a constant speed, minimize your use of air conditioning, among others.