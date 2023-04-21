SAN DIEGO — The City of San Diego is clearing out their pothole backlog, with crews taking advantage of the dry and warm weather.

These potholes largely formed earlier this year amid the series of winter storms that battered the region. Since then, crews have been working to fill the thousands of holes that drivers have noticed on both major and minor streets across the city.

As of April 21, city crews have filled upwards of 30,000 potholes since January — clearing their backlog down from 2,233 to 457. According to city officials, more than 100 of these potholes were filled on Friday alone.

San Diego officials like Mayor Todd Gloria credit this progress to residents who have used the city’s “Get It Done” app to report potholes they see. Gloria explained to FOX 5 that keeping the city in the loop through the app has helped crews identify the places that need repairs.

“I think what you see is a government that understand how to get things done and we do in partnership with the community,” Gloria said. “Workers are finding them faster, they’re filling more and that’s causing us to have tremendous progress we’re having with reducing the number of potholes in the community.”

The “Get It Done” app can be downloaded from the city’s website.

Everyday, as many as nine crews are working to fill the holes across the city, particularly in neighborhoods like Kearny Mesa, Mira Mesa, Miramar and North Park.

“The real impact is to drivers: if you get hit with an unexpected repair bill, that can be catastrophic for some families,” Gloria said. “But probably more importantly than that, it’s a proof point in our ability to govern … For our ability to deliver to our residents.”

Pothole repair is emergency work, however, Gloria noted that it is not a substitute for road repair.

Gloria has proposed a $104 million allocation for long-lasting road repairs as part of his 2024 fiscal year budget plan. The city will distribute the funds to projects based on data collection that identifies the roads most in need, according to the mayor.

“Public service is about doing the most amount of good for the most number of people. I’m concerned about those hundreds of thousands of people who drive on those major arterials,” Gloria said. “I want to make sure their ride is safe and not harmful for their vehicle.”

The City of San Diego hopes to have its backlog at zero by the beginning of May.

