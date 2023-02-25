SAN DIEGO — A winter storm is impacting San Diego County and the inclement weather conditions are prompting several road closures.

According to the Department of Public Works, the following areas were closed due to flooding downed trees and other weather-related issues.

— Country Club Drive in Escondido is closed just south of Harmony Grove Road due to flooding.

— Quarry Road in Spring Valley is closed between State Route 125 to Lakeview Drive.

— De Luz Road in Fallbrook is closed from De Luz Murrieta Road to the end due to flooding.

— Huffstatler Road in the Rainbow area is closed from 5th Street to 2nd Street due to flooding. Also, 5th Street is closed from Old Highway 395 to Huffstatler Street.

— Camino Del Rey in the Bonsall area is closed from Via Maria Elena to Camino Del Cielo due to flooding.

— De Luz Murrieta Road is closed due to flooding from Riverside County line to De Luz Road.

— Letton Road in the Ramona area is closed at Kelley Avevue and Main Street due to flooding.

— Sandia Creek Road is closed from the Santa Margarita River Trail Preserve entrance to the other side on Rock Mountain Road in the Fallbrook area.

You can monitor changes to county road closures or check for additional closures here.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates throughout the weekend.