NATIONAL CITY, Calif. — Firefighters battled flames that spread from an RV to brush off Interstate 805 early Tuesday.

Video from Sideo.TV showed the fire engulfing the RV on 805 south near Sweetwater Road. It tore through the front half of the RV and spread to the adjacent brush.

The freeway was reportedly closed for 20 minutes and the owner of the RV was not believed to be on site during the fire fight.

Check back for updates on this developing story.