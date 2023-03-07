LA MESA, Calif. — An older model RV caught fire while pulling into a gas station in La Mesa early Tuesday, causing road closures, authorities said.

Around 2:56 a.m., Heartland Fire was notified of a fully involved RV fire at a gas station near 3775 Massachusetts Ave.

The RV had caught fire when it pulled into the Sinclair gas station, the La Mesa Police Department said. The driver attempted to put out the flame with a fire extinguisher, but was not able to get it under control until the entire car burst into flames.

The vehicle then rolled back onto Massachusetts Avenue, compromising some nearby power lines.

No injuries were reported and no hospital transports were made, according to Heartland Fire.

The vehicle is still in the road, as authorities are waiting for a heavy duty tow truck. Between the RV and the amount of debris currently in the road, police said that Massachusetts Avenue will remain closed until it can be cleared.

The closure is expected to last another hour or longer, according to La Mesa police.

San Diego Gas & Electric is there on scene assessing the affected lines. There is no information yet on whether it had hit any of the power poles.

The registered driver stayed on scene. There’s no information regarding whether he was living in the vehicle.