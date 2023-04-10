SAN DIEGO — An RV caught on fire Monday on Interstate 8 in the La Mesa area.

Around 4:20 p.m., SkyFOX was over the scene at the Lake Murray Boulevard offramp on I-8 westbound, located near Parkway Drive and Guessman Avenue, capturing video of the flames bursting out of the vehicle’s windows.

Authorities initially blocked off all lanes on I-8 west, but as of 5:35 p .m., the two middle lanes have since reopened, per California Department of Transportation. The right lane and offramp remain closed.

There are no reports of any injuries at this time.

Check back for updates on this developing story.