SAN DIEGO — A rockslide on Interstate 8 in rural East County is impacting traffic for drivers between San Diego and Imperial counties.

According to Caltrans, a large boulder and rubble was blocking traffic on I-8, near In-Ko-Pah Park Road Sunday.

One-way traffic control was put in place by Caltrans crews as they work to clear the rockslide from the freeway. As of noon Monday, these measure were still in effect.

Officials said to expect delays in the area and to avoid unnecessary travel if possible.

According to Caltrans, crews worked through the night to re-open SR-78, SR-94 and other storm-related road closures as Tropical Storm Hilary swept through the region with powerful winds and heavy rain.

You can follow along with the latest road conditions around San Diego with the FOX 5 Traffic Map.

Caltrans did not give an estimate on when I-8 will fully re-open to travelers.