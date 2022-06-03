SAN DIEGO- If you’ve driven, biked or walked around San Diego over the past few weeks, chances are you’ve seen signs warning of impending road closures for the upcoming Rock ‘N’ Roll Marathon.

The race, which will take place this Sunday will shut down major parts of various San Diego neighborhoods, including North Park, Normal Heights, Hillcrest and Balboa Park.

Over 20,000 runners and more than 100,000 spectators are expected to be in attendance, so knowing where to avoid traffic congestion should be top of mind for pedestrians and motorists.

Below are road closures and alternate routes provided by organizers for race day:

ROAD CLOSURE AREA: North of Adams and Mountain View

TIME: 5:30 a.m. – 10:15 a.m.

ALTERNATE ROUTE:

OUTBOUND: Use the WB access lane on Mt. View. Turn left on Park. Turn right on Washington St to

access SB SR-163 OR use NB Texas St to access I-8.

INBOUND: Approach using WB Adams Ave. Turn right on Mountain View to enter WB access lane. Turn right on Adams to continue to access vehicle.

2. ROAD CLOSURE AREA: Normal Heights

TIME: 5:30 a.m. – 10:15 a.m.

ALTERNATE ROUTE:

OUTBOUND: North of El Cajon Blvd -Travel towards Bancroft St and turn on WB Madison Ave. Turn right

NB I-805 or turn right to enter SB I- 805 or travel south on Bancroft St, turn right on Meade, left on Illinois St. and left on El Cajon Blvd to enter SBI-805. South of El Cajon Blvd- Travel towards EB El Cajon Blvd. Turn left to enter NB I-805 or turn to enter SBI-805.



INBOUND: From SB I-805 , exit towards Madison Ave/Adams Ave. Turn left on Ohio St.

For inbound access NORTHEAST OF EL CAJON AND I-805: Turn left on Meade, left on Bancroft, and continue north. For inbound access SOUTH OF EL CAJON, continue south on Ohio St. After 9 a.m., the off ramp from I-805 to El Cajon will be open.



3. ROAD CLOSURE AREA: North Park/University Heights

TIME: 5:30 a.m. – 11 a.m.

ALTERNATE ROUTE:

OUTBOUND: Travel towards Texas St and head north on Texas St to reach I-8 E/W. INBOUND: Use I-8

to Texas St. Turn south on Texas St to enter the area.



4. ROAD CLOSURE AREA: S. North Park -East of Florida/South of University

TIME: 5:30 a.m. – 10:30 a.m.

ALTERNATE ROUTE:

OUTBOUND: Travel towards Alabama St, turn south. Turn right on Morley Field Dr, turn right on Park

Blvd, left on Robinson and left to enter SB SR-163 OR from Morley Field Dr, turn left onto Park Blvd and continue south. Turn right to enter SB I-5 or continue south, turn right on B St, and right on 11th St to enter NB I-5.



INBOUND: Use SB SR-163 and exit to Park Blvd, turn left on Park Blvd to enter the area.



AFTER 8:15 AM: Use EB Robinson Ave to enter the area.



5. ROAD CLOSURE AREA: Hillcrest – South of University/ West of Florida

TIME: 5:30 a.m. – 11 a.m.

ALTERNATE ROUTE:

OUTBOUND: Travel towards Robinson Ave to enter SB SR-163 OR use Park Blvd south and turn right to

enter SB I-5 or continue south, turn right on B St, and right on 11th St to enter NB I-5.



INBOUND: Use SB SR-163 and exit to Park Blvd. Turn left on Park Blvd to enter the area.



AFTER 8:00 AM 6th Ave will reopen to cross traffic on Robinson St. and Laurel St.



6. ROAD CLOSURE AREA: Mission Hills

TIME: 5:30 a.m. – 11 a.m.

ALTERNATE ROUTE:

OUTBOUND: Travel SB on Lark St. Continue west to enter I-5 north or south.

INBOUND: Use SB SR-163.

Exit to 6th Ave, turn right on 5th and then left on Washington St OR from I-5, exit Washington St, turn north onto San Diego Ave, right onto Pringle St., left onto Washington Pl and left onto Lark St. to enter the area.

7. ROAD CLOSURE AREA: San Diego River Bikeway

TIME: 5:30 a.m. – 11 a.m.

ALTERNATE ROUTE: Enter I-5 via Old Town to exit the area and head north.

8. ROAD CLOSURE AREA: Sunset Cliffs/Sea World Drive

TIME: 5:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.

ALTERNATE ROUTE:

INBOUND: All westbound/southbound access will remain open.

OUTBOUND: To exit area use W.Point Loma Blvd.



9. ROAD CLOSURE AREA: Friar’s Rd/Mission Valley

TIME: 6 a.m. – 1:15 p.m.

ALTERNATE ROUTE: For mall acess use SB Frazee Rd to Mission Center Rd. For WB Friars use the 163 NB detour to Genesse Ave to SB Ulrich.



10. ROAD CLOSURE AREA: Friar’s Rd/Mission Valley

TIME: 5:30 a.m. – 3:15 p.m.

ALTERNATE ROUTE: For easiest access in and out of the downtown area, use Harbor Dr. Pacific Highway or Imperial Blvd to access I-5 or SR-94 for east/west access. Expect delays and heavy traffic near the waterfront.



11. ROAD CLOSURE AREA: Airport access

TIME: All day

ALTERNATE ROUTE: Use I-5 to and from San Diego International Airport.



The event is comprised of three races, a 5K, half marathon and marathon, each with different courses navigated through different areas of the city.

Registration for the event is still open and can be done HERE.