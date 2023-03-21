SAN DIEGO — Several roads are closed in the Mission Valley area near the San Diego River as city crews anticipate heavy flooding.

The closures come as another atmospheric river has made its way to the San Diego region, bringing heavy rainfall and strong winds to the area Tuesday morning.

The following Mission Valley roads were closed as of 9 p.m. Monday, according to the City of San Diego Twitter:

Southbound Qualcomm Way at Rio San Diego Drive

Northbound Mission Center Road between Hazard Center Drive and Camino De La Reina

Southbound Ward Road at Camino Del Rio N

Camino Del Este between Station Village Drive and Camino De La Reina

Westbound Camino De La Reina at Camino De La Siesta

Eastbound Camino De La Reina, west of Avenida Del Rio

San Diego Mission Road between Fairmount Avenue and Caminito Yucatan

Southern California is expected to get the heaviest rain from this next atmospheric river event expecting to bring widespread heavy showers, potentially damaging winds and cold temperatures.

Flooding and excessive runoff are concerns over the next few days because of high rainfall rates and already saturated ground. Rain then becomes more showery Wednesday afternoon into evening.

A different atmospheric river last week caused heavy flooding in the Mission Valley area surrounding the San Diego River. prompting some road closures and emergency crews to be on standby.

Countywide, a list of updated road closures can be found on the Department of Public Works Twitter page.

The City of San Diego urged residents to not attempt to drive, ride or walk through the flooding and to report any issues to their emergency dispatch center at 619-527-7500.