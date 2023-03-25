EL CAJON, Calif. — Roads in East County were closed for several hours Saturday after crews responded to a traffic accident involving toxic materials, according to Heartland Fire.

Crews shut down the surrounding area at the Claydelle Avenue and Lexington Avenue intersection, after a car collided with a pool maintenance truck.

Authorities said that the collision led to a chemical spill. The roads were closed by responders for clean-up.

Residents in El Cajon were asked to avoid the intersection during the clean-up efforts before roads were reopened shortly before 3:20 p.m., according to police.

It is unclear if there were any injuries, although early reports indicate that at least one person was taken to a nearby hospital.

Authorities have not released information yet on what led up to the crash that resulted in the chemical spill.

FOX 5 has reached out to Heartland Fire and El Cajon Police for more details on the incident.