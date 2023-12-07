SAN DIEGO — Roads will be worked in the San Diego area over the next three weeks, local officials said.

Slurry Seal program, which is is a cost-effective pavement preservation method consisting of asphalt emulsion, sand and rock, aims to prevent the deterioration of streets, the City of San Diego said in a press release Wednesday.

The following roads in and around Clairemont, Mira Mesa, La Jolla, Serra Mesa and University City will be resurfaced:

Lebon Drive

Bloch Street

Barkla Street

Curie Place

Diane Court

Diane Place

Diane Avenue

Soderblom Court

Lehrer Drive

Bothe Avenue

Hillery Drive

Marbury Avenue

Acrux Drive

Cetus Road

Octans Street

Volans Street

Vela Drive

Spica Drive

Bellatrix Court

Eridanus Court

Waterton Road

Timsford Road

Hasbrook Road

West Canyon Avenue

Briar Court

Stonecrest Boulevard

Santo Road

North Brookville Drive

South Brookville Drive

Atwood Court

Ramsdell Court

Visit the city’s interactive Project Finder map to see street repairs in your neighborhood.

“Streets are selected for resurfacing through a pavement management system that helps determine when to schedule streets. Each street segment is assigned an Overall Condition Index (OCI) score based on the pavement’s roughness and cracks,” the city said.