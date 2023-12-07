SAN DIEGO — Roads will be worked in the San Diego area over the next three weeks, local officials said.
Slurry Seal program, which is is a cost-effective pavement preservation method consisting of asphalt emulsion, sand and rock, aims to prevent the deterioration of streets, the City of San Diego said in a press release Wednesday.
The following roads in and around Clairemont, Mira Mesa, La Jolla, Serra Mesa and University City will be resurfaced:
- Lebon Drive
- Bloch Street
- Barkla Street
- Curie Place
- Diane Court
- Diane Place
- Diane Avenue
- Soderblom Court
- Lehrer Drive
- Bothe Avenue
- Hillery Drive
- Marbury Avenue
- Acrux Drive
- Cetus Road
- Octans Street
- Volans Street
- Vela Drive
- Spica Drive
- Bellatrix Court
- Eridanus Court
- Waterton Road
- Timsford Road
- Hasbrook Road
- West Canyon Avenue
- Briar Court
- Stonecrest Boulevard
- Santo Road
- North Brookville Drive
- South Brookville Drive
- Atwood Court
- Ramsdell Court
Visit the city’s interactive Project Finder map to see street repairs in your neighborhood.
“Streets are selected for resurfacing through a pavement management system that helps determine when to schedule streets. Each street segment is assigned an Overall Condition Index (OCI) score based on the pavement’s roughness and cracks,” the city said.