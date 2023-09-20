SAN DIEGO — Major road repairs are coming soon to neighborhoods across San Diego.

Crews began resurfacing streets Wednesday in Clairemont, Bay Ho, City Heights, Ridgeview and Emerald Hills as part of a new slurry seal project, city officials said in a news release.

“Preventing the deterioration of streets is vital to improving the overall condition of San Diego’s network of roads. It reduces the need for a more costly asphalt overlay and reconstruction for badly deteriorated streets,” the city said.

Slurry seal, a cost-effective pavement preservation method that consists of asphalt emulsion, sand and rock, is applied to the street surface at an average thickness of a quarter inch and extends the life of already in-good-condition streets, according to the city.

The timeline for the repairs, weather permitting, will be complete over the next three weeks.

Here are the following roads that are being worked on:

Fargo Avenue

El Penon Way

Hidalgo Avenue

Edell Place

Fawn Avenue

Isleta Avenue

Arroyo Lindo Avenue

Barby Place

Naugatuck Avenue

Jutland Drive

Arcola Avenue

Atwell Street

Guilitoy Avenue

Massasoit Avenue

Powhatan Avenue

Della Place

Gallatin Way

Alexandria Drive

Calaveras Drive

Osprey Street

Washington Place

Pine Street

Ingleside Street

Sunset Boulevard

Witherby Street

Barcelona Drive

Moana Drive

Bayview Heights Drive

Home Avenue

Federal Boulevard

Fairmount Avenue

The selection of the streets were chosen through a pavement management system that helps determine when to schedule streets.

“Each street segment is assigned an Overall Condition Index (OCI) score based on the pavement’s roughness and cracks,” the city said.