SAN DIEGO — Major road repairs are coming soon to neighborhoods across San Diego.
Crews began resurfacing streets Wednesday in Clairemont, Bay Ho, City Heights, Ridgeview and Emerald Hills as part of a new slurry seal project, city officials said in a news release.
“Preventing the deterioration of streets is vital to improving the overall condition of San Diego’s network of roads. It reduces the need for a more costly asphalt overlay and reconstruction for badly deteriorated streets,” the city said.
Slurry seal, a cost-effective pavement preservation method that consists of asphalt emulsion, sand and rock, is applied to the street surface at an average thickness of a quarter inch and extends the life of already in-good-condition streets, according to the city.
The timeline for the repairs, weather permitting, will be complete over the next three weeks.
Here are the following roads that are being worked on:
- Fargo Avenue
- El Penon Way
- Hidalgo Avenue
- Edell Place
- Fawn Avenue
- Isleta Avenue
- Arroyo Lindo Avenue
- Barby Place
- Naugatuck Avenue
- Jutland Drive
- Arcola Avenue
- Atwell Street
- Guilitoy Avenue
- Massasoit Avenue
- Powhatan Avenue
- Della Place
- Gallatin Way
- Alexandria Drive
- Calaveras Drive
- Osprey Street
- Washington Place
- Pine Street
- Ingleside Street
- Sunset Boulevard
- Witherby Street
- Barcelona Drive
- Moana Drive
- Bayview Heights Drive
- Home Avenue
- Federal Boulevard
- Fairmount Avenue
The selection of the streets were chosen through a pavement management system that helps determine when to schedule streets.
“Each street segment is assigned an Overall Condition Index (OCI) score based on the pavement’s roughness and cracks,” the city said.