SAN DIEGO — San Diego Gas & Electric crews will be doing maintenance work on a gas pipeline in Mission Valley for the next week, prompting potential road closures and odors in the area.

Crews will be working on the gas pipeline near the intersections of Mission Valley Road and Mission Center Road and Friars Road and Fashion Valley Road over the next week, according to the utility company.

The maintenance work to the pipeline started Saturday, June 10 at 7 a.m. and will continue through Friday, June 16, SDG&E said. Maintenance will not impact gas service in the area, but odors could occur.

“This odor is not harmful and should be limited to areas within a mile of the construction site,” the company wrote in a safety message posted to Twitter.

Changes to the flow of traffic is anticipated with control measures and road closures in place for the roads near the pipeline, according to SDG&E.

“We thank our customers for their patience and understanding as we conduct this important work to provide you with safe and reliable energy service,” the company continued.