SAN DIEGO — Remnants of Tropical Storm Hillary are being felt across San Diego County with heavy rain and gusty wind expected Sunday afternoon into Monday.

The Department of Public Works has announced several road closures that may affect travel, though California Highway Patrol has advised residents to “stay off the roads” if possible during severe weather.

The following roads are closed:

City of San Diego

Camino De La Reina at Camino De La Siesta (westbound)

Camino De La Reina west of Avenida Del Rio (eastbound)

San Diego Mission Road between Fairmount and Caminito Yucatan (east/west)

Qualcomm Way and Rio San Diego (southbound)

Mission Center Road between Hazard Center Drive and Camino De La Reina (northbound)

Ward Road at Camino Del Rio N (southbound)

Camino Del Este between Station Village Drive and Camino De La Reina (both)

Hazard Center Drive below state Route 163

Northbound Interstate 5 onramp from 1st Avenue

Monument Road, 1900-2100 blocks

— Borrego Salton Seaway S22 is closed due to flooding from Rock House Canyon Road to County Line (San Diego DPW)

— Borrego area: Yaqui Pass closed due to flooding from state Route 78 to Rams Hill (San Diego DPW)

— Quarry Road in Spring Valley is closed between State Route 125 to Lakeview Drive

— Nate Harrison Grade is closed to nonresidents from Highway 76

— Eastbound Interstate 8 at In-Ko-Pah, all lanes closed due to rock slide (Caltrans)

Please check back for updates.