SAN DIEGO — Several streets in Mission Valley are closed Monday due to flooding in the area, following last week’s storm that brought heavy rain to the area.

A Sig Alert has been issued for flooding-related closures of the following roads along the Interstate 8:

Camino De La Rena between Avenida del Rio and Camino De La Siesta

Mission Center Road North between Camino De La Reina and Hazard Center Drive

Camino Del Este between Station Village Lane and Camino De La Reina

Qualcomm Way South at Rio San Diego Drive

Ward Road South at Camino del Rio North

Texas Street, which goes into Mission Valley, has also been closed in North Park, limiting direct access to the I-8 as crews repair a damaged storm drain that was eroded by recent rain. Work on the road is expected to go through Tuesday.

The detour from Texas Street is moving drivers along Adams Avenue to the Interstate 805.