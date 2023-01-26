SAN DIEGO — Westbound lanes of Interstate 8 and Crestwood Road were shut down Thursday morning due to two overturned semis blocking the roadway, California Highway Patrol told FOX 5.

Officials are not allowing high profile vehicles on I-8 from Alpine to the Imperial Valley. This includes pickup trucks, RVs, semi-trucks and other vehicles with large surface area sides.

High profile vehicles are being detoured off at Imperial Highway.

CHP says only small vehicles will be permitted in the affected area.

There have been no confirmed injuries at this time.

The northbound state Route 163 ramp to northbound Interstate 5 was closed due to a downed tree, Caltrans San Diego said on Twitter.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.