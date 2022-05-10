SAN DIEGO – Authorities reached out to the public Tuesday for help in identifying the driver of an SUV who hit a bicyclist this week and then fled the area.

The crash happened just before 11:30 a.m. Monday in the 2000 block of Sunset Cliffs Boulevard in Ocean Beach. Police say the northbound driver struck the 45-year-old bicyclist, who was crossing Sunset Cliffs Boulevard in a westbound direction, and briefly stopped afterward before leaving the scene.

The result left the bicyclist with serious injuries and he was taken to an area hospital. His name was not disclosed by police.

Surveillance photos released by San Diego County Crime Stoppers shows the vehicle is a white, four-door crossover style SUV with silver alloy wheels. The agency said it likely damage to its front right corner and its partial plate may start with “8YN.”

It is believed the driver fled northbound on Sunset Cliffs Boulevard and later eastbound on Brighton Avenue.

No further information about the driver was immediately available.

Crime Stoppers offered up a $1,000 reward for information leading to an arrest in the hit-and-run crash. Those with information to share with investigators were asked to call San Diego police’s Traffic Division at 858-573-5002 or submit tips anoymously by calling Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.