SAN DIEGO — A new type of bike lane popping up around San Diego is causing confusion among drivers.

Neighbors found spray-painted lines on Evergreen Street in Point Loma, where crews appear to have marked up a new “advisory bike lane” with spray paint that is expected to be put in place.

The new road plan comes after the same bike lane was found in Mira Mesa without community input, which has caused an uproar in the area.

Some residents in Point Loma worry it will cause more problems on the road as the markings appear to be blurring the lines.

“It does appear that it’s going to narrow it to one lane, but you actually have cars that need to go both ways, so what’s going to happen when two cars meet each other? Where are they going to go? Into the bike line? What if a bicyclist is in there?” neighbor Jennifer Boyle questioned.

The spray-painted lines dot Evergreen Street from Lowell to Canon. Neighbors and the head of the Point Loma Town Council say they worry about potential accidents from the new bike lanes.

“The accidents are really dependent on the behavior of the individual bike riders and drivers, and you can guarantee that there’s going to be a percentage of them that will cause a problem,” said Michael Winn with the Point Loma Town Council.

Boyle says she’ll be “completely confused the first time I see a bicyclist in the lane.”

“I’m driving and I see a car coming the opposite way, yes,” she said.

San Diego Mayor Todd Gloria has since released a statement back peddling on the plan, saying he is halting the deployment of these bike lanes until residents are educated on how to use them safely.

“What we want to do is provide means for people to get around without fossil fuels, so that’s a really good idea, but the infrastructure for doing that is a lot more than paintings in streets,” Winn said.

According to Alta Innovation Lab, other cities that have used these types of bike lanes include Ottawa in Canada, Alexandria, Virginia and Boulder, Colorado.