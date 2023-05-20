City crews continue to work on repairs to a water main that broke in Scripps Ranch. (Photo: City of San Diego)

SAN DIEGO — A water main break that flooded a roadway in Scripps Ranch on Friday morning has prompted road closures that could last for several days.

The pressure from the water was so intense Friday morning that it caused the road to buckle in several spots. Water continued to gush out from underneath the road for several hours causing the water level to rise high on Scripps Ranch Boulevard.

An official with the City of San Diego says crews are continuing working on repairs at Scripps Ranch Boulevard and Scripps Lake Drive, which he says are anticipated to be completed by early next week.

In the meantime, northbound Scripps Ranch Boulevard is closed between Meanley Drive and Hibert Street. On southbound between Hibert Street and Scripps Lake Drive, the eastside lanes are closed just east of Scripps Ranch Boulevard in both directions, the city said.

Officials have encouraged motorist to avoid the area if possible as the road closure has impacted traffic flow. The affected area is near apartment buildings and Scripps Ranch High School is also nearby.

As of Saturday around noon, no customers were reported to be without water service, although some customers in the area may experience low water pressure, according to the city.

A timetable for completing the repairs is still being determined, but crews are expected to continue working throughout the weekend and into next week. It could be several days before public utility crews make the repairs necessary and things are back to normal in the area.